5T Secy reviews process of Promotion Adalats

Bhubaneswar: As directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian reviewed the ongoing process of Promotion Adalats conducted by various Departments of Odisha Govt.

Promotion cases are being enlisted and heard in these Adalats. Applicants who turned up at the Adalat termed the system of Promotion Adalat a revolutionary step by the Odisha Govt. It has given new assurances to Government officers and there would be fewer requirements to approach the Judicial Courts.

The applicants further expressed their desire that such a system should be further strengthened and should continue in the coming years.

On the Day 2 of the Promotion Adalat held today cases relating to the departments of Rural Development, Steel & Mines, School & Mass Education, Public Enterprises, Excise, Information & Public Relations, Water Resources, Works, Energy, Handloom, Textiles & Handicrafts, Health & Family Welfare, Scheduled caste and Scheduled Tribe Development, Housing & Urban Development, Electronics and Information Technology were heard by Chief Secretary and other senior administrative officers of State Govt.

Notably, a total number of 337 cases were heard and disposed off on the 1st day of Promotion Adalat held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and by six Additional Chief Secretaries at six different places on the 1st of February 2023.

