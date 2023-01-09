VK Pandian
Top NewsBreakingTop Posts

5T Secy Reviews Preparations For Grand Opening Ceremony Of Hockey World Cup

By Pragativadi News Service
12

Bhubaneswar: Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian on Monday reviewed the preparations for the grand opening ceremony at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

Sports Secretary R Vineel Krishna, CMC Commissioner, Cuttack Collector, CMC Mayor, Banki MLA, Chaudwar-Cuttack MLA and OCA president Pranab Prakash Das were present during the review.

The inauguration ceremony will be organized on January 11 in Cuttack ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, which will begin in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13.

Pragativadi News Service 15302 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking