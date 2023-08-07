5T Secy Reviews Lower Suktel Irrigation, Mega Piped Water Supply Projects On Day-2 Of Bolangir Visit

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian is on a two-day visit to Bolangir District.

On the second day, he visited the Samalei Temple at Bolangir, Jogeswar Temple at Loisingha and Ranipur Jharial group of temples at Bangomunda and interacted with Sebayats, Trustee members and the general public for the development of Temples along with better facilities for the devotees and took suggestion on various aspects of the transformation of the temple and related pilgrim/ tourist amenities. He directed the district administration to prepare a master plan for the development of these temples.

The 5T Secretary visited Koshal Kala Mandal ground and instructed to make a DPR for the development of the ground and other facilities.

Mr Pandian reviewed the Lower Suktel Irrigation project including its spillway and Scada-controlled UGPL irrigation works which will irrigate around 1,00,000 Acres of Balangir and Sonepur district besides providing drinking water. The Spillway is nearing completion and the impounding of water in the reservoir has started this season. The irrigation will be provided in phases starting in 2024.

He participated in the public grievances meetings at Loisingha and Gurunda play ground in Muribahal. He conveyed that Chief Minister laid emphasis on grievance redressal as a priority task for the administration. He assured them of early grievance redressal.

Later, the 5T Secretary reviewed mega piped water supply projects at a cost of Rs 482 crores for Agalpur, Loisingha, Puintala, Turekela, Bongamunda, and Muribahal Blocks. The projects will be operationalised in phases starting in the year 2025.

Mr Pandian also visited Jogisarda high school which was transformed under the 5T HST program in the first phase. He interacted with teachers, students, and SMC members. Reviewed smart classrooms, e-library, and science laboratory facilities which were well maintained. He motivated the students to dream big and study hard to achieve it. He assured that the government is committed to providing quality education to the students.

He interacted with Mission Shakti groups and assured them of support from the government for their activities. He emphasised that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has a high priority for women’s empowerment. He directed the collector to ensure that loan melas are organised at the panchayat level.

Special Secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna, IG Deepak Kumar, Collector & DM, Bolangir, Chanchal Rana, S.P. Bolangir Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo and other district-level officials accompanied him during the visit.