5T Secy Reviews Development Works In Ganjam’s Hinjili, Sheragada

Berhampur: On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian is on a power-packed day-long visit to Ganjam’s Hinjili and Sheragada today.

During his visit that started early morning today, Pandian reviewed a number of development works and projects and is scheduled to review many more projects till the evening.

Pandian visited a number of places in Hinjili and Sheragada blocks of Hinjili Constituency. Among others, he has visited temples, interacted with school and college students, reviewed the working of Mission Shakti SHGs and held discussions with the members.

Early at 6.35 AM, Pandian started his busy schedule from the Shyamalai Temple at Burupada on the outskirts of Hinjili. From there, he went to the Uttareswar Shiva Mandir in Pitala Panchayata in Sheragada Block.

He interacted with the students of Pitala College, Sheragada Degree College and took note of the various issues. He also held discussions with the committee members of the Sheragada Jagannath Temple, Karadakana Jagannath Temple, Alarigada Jagannath Temple, regarding their development. He assured for the development of the Panchuani Taratarini pitha and Karanjei Pitha near Pitala.

The 5T Secretary met common people, PRI Members along with Mission Shakti Members and discussed in detail about the development of the area at Pitala, Karadakana and Alarigada.

He asked the officials present to ensure that the benefits of the various welfare schemes of the Government of Odisha are reaching the people. He stressed on the development of the technical and educational institutions in Seragada and Hinjili.

Senior officials including Special Secretary to Chief Minister R Vineel Krishna, Ganjam Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, Ganjam Chief Development Officer Keerthi Vasan V, Joint Secretary to Chief Minister Shubhranshu Sekhar Mishra, Chatrapur Sub-Collector Prasanna Kumar Patra were present during the 5T Secretary’s visit.