5T Secy on Kalahandi visit; says ‘every sector needs transformation’

Bhawanipatna: The state government wants transformation in every sector. The Chief Minister is committed to the economic and social development of all, said 5T Secretary VK Pandian, during a meeting with the people on the last day of his visit to Kalahandi district.

Mr. Pandian, who came on a two-day visit to Kalahandi from Friday, visited Kesinga, M Rampur, and Narla and Sadar blocks yesterday. Today, on the second day, he visited Bhatangpadar in Lanjigarh Block of Kalahandi district, at 7 am and met the SHG women and the residents of the area. He then visited Thuamula Rampur and reviewed the ongoing developmental works of Manikeshwari temple.

At 9:30 in the morning, he met the SHG women and residents of the area at the stadium and discussed various issues. He said that the Chief Minister sent him to Kalahandi to inquire about the problems of the people.

The state government is committed to transform agriculture, commerce, transport, education, irrigation, energy, health, in every sector. The government is implementing various schemes to ensure that the benefits of economic progress are shared by all, he said adding, “I came to Kalahandi after 20 years and got the opportunity to meet the people directly.

After the Kalampur program, he met and discussed with the local people in a meeting held near Marsalpur barrage in Jayapatna block. Later, he talked to the public at Ampani Budhararja temple in Koksara block and visited the Dukuri Chanchara tourist spot and assured that the government will provide funds its further beautification. After the Dukuri Chanchara program he visited Dharmagarh and had darshan of Bhandar Gharani Devi.

There, he discussed various issues with the residents of Dharmagarh and visited the nearby Yashoda Orphanage. At 3:55 PM, he met and discussed with the members of various organizations at Biju Patnaik indoor stadium. In the evening, he discussed various issues with the local residents of Dharmagarh present at the local college. He also had a meeting with the women of the self help groups.

In all these programs, along with 5T Secretary, district council chairman Pushendra Kumar Singhdeo, Secretary Vineel Krishna, District Collector P. Anwesha Reddy were present.

After spending the night in Dharmagarh today, the 5T Secretary will embark on a one-day visit to Nuapada district to review various developmental works there.