5T Secy On 2-Day Nabarangpur Visit To Review Developmental Initiatives

Bhubaneswar: On the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM, Transformative Initiative under 5-T, Sri V K Pandian, is on a 2-day visit to Nabarangpur district on 17th and 18th March, 2023 to make a field assessment and to take stock of different developmental initiatives of the Govt.

Today afternoon after reaching Nabarangpur, he made a thorough interaction with a number of groups across the society and with the people’s representatives and took stock of the things at the Circuit House, Nabarangpur.

As many as 131 numbers of individuals/groups/communities and people from different sections viz. School and College students, Jati Samaj, SC & ST communities, religious groups, temple committees, etc. met the 5-T Secretary and the grievance were taken up on case to case basis.

Not only from the Nabarangpur district but also 400 people in different groups from the Koraput district met him and extended gratitude for the help he has provided in his last visit to Koraput district.

Some groups from Rayagada district also met the 5-T Secretary and extended thanks and showed gratitude to the Secretary for the help he has provided in his last visit to Rayagada district.

In the evening he visited Maa Bhandaragharani temple located at the heart of Nabarangpur town and offered prayer to the deity.

Then he proceeded to Anwesha Hostel located at Tirliambaguda, and had his dinner with the boys in the boys’ hostel and interacted with them. He also met girls students and discussed with them about their studies.

Secretary, Sports and Youth Service, Sri R Vineel Krishna, IAS, Secretary, ST & SC Development Department, Ms. Roopa Roshan Sahoo, IAS, Nabarangpur District Collector Dr. Kamal Lochan Mishra, IAS and other District & district level officials were present during the visit of 5T.