5T Secy Directs to Speed Up Maa Samalei Temple Development Project

Bhubaneswar: Directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visited Maa Samaleswari Temple project popularly known as SAMALEI-. Maa Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economic Initiative.

The project is being developed in an area of about 30 acres and about 25 acres has already been acquired for the project and work is in progress. Pandian today started his visit by offering prayers at the temple of Maa Samleswari.

He interacted with the large gathering of pilgrims and then visited the entire site where construction of the heritage pond complex, podium, Queue Management System, Cloak Room and other associated components. He directed the engineers to speed up the work so that it should be completed in time.

After viewing the plaza area with the heritage welcome gates under construction on three sides , he examined the heritage corridor under construction. 5T secy asked the officers to project local heritage in an attractive manner.

He also inspected the vending zone, information counter, Pilgrim facility and Temple facility center and an iconic watch tower which are under fast progress. Pandian stressed on adequate shade by plantations. He also asked to expedite procurement of all finishing items.

Moving on to the river front area, Pandian instructed finalisation of design for an iconic foot over bridge and to expedite progress of pitching and the river front column foundation works.

5T secy also visited the crematorium construction site and instructed to design the colours with lighter themes and to celebrate human spirit . Pandian also interacted with local people and took feedback from them on various developmental issues.

Samalei project is being executed under 5T initiative. Principal Secretary Works, Sambalpur Collector, MD OBCC and other senior officers, president of the temple trust board were present during the visit.