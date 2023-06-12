5T Secy Directs To Complete All On-Going Projects In Bhadrak By 2023 End

Bhubaneswar: On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian today concluded his two-day visit to Bhadrak district.

On the second day today, he visited various places in Chandbali, Basudebpur, Dhamnagar, & Bhandaripokhari and reviewed the progress of development works and many other projects.

Today, Mr Pandian first reached Chandbali Block and visited the newly constructed Mantei Bridge on Mantei River at Baanshada and ordered the early completion of construction of the connecting road.

Visiting the newly inaugurated Mission Cafe at Chandbali, Mr. Pandian declared that it is the best Mission Shakti Cafe in the state.

Mr. Pandian then reached the Kali Puja Ground to listen and discuss the demands, complaints, problems of the public and various organizations and gave orders to complete all the pending projects before the New Year. He said that there will be no shortage of funds for any project and all the projects pending approval would be sanctioned.

The 5T Secretary further stated that the Mantei bridge, a long-time demand of Chandbali residents, will reduce the travel time from Chandbali to Dhamra from 4 hours to only 45 minutes.

Reviewing the mega pipe water supply project built to supply drinking water to 526 villages in the salinity area of 92 gram panchayats of four blocks—Chandbali, Dhamnagar, Tihidi and Basudebpur, the 5T Secretary said that steps will be taken to provide water to the houses by building a similar project for urban areas.

Mr. Pandian then reached Basudebpur Jadav Ground and reviewed the construction work of B-type model bus stand which is being built at a cost of more than Rs 5.5 crores and gave instructions to complete it on time.

Mr. Pandian then reviewed the transformation work of Basudebpur CHC in AMA Hospital intitiative and asked to complete all the pending works within the stipulated time. He then went around the wards of the hospital and exchanged views with the patients, doctors and nurses.

On arrival at BCCUBB High School Ground at Mandari, Mr. Pandian reviewed the High School Transformation Program of the third phase. He exchanged views with the children about the impact of improvement in quality of education, smart classrooms, libraries, playgrounds, toilets etc. in the 5T initiatives.

After this, he reached the Rakta Tirtha Eram (The Pilgrim of Blood) and paid his respects by offering flowers at the memorial pillar. He reviewed the transformation work of this famous place. He also announced to make Eram one of the premier Martyr’s Memorial of Odisha.

From Basudebpur, he reached Dhamnagar block and visited the indoor stadium. He instructed the Works Division Engineer ensure the quality of construction and complete the work on time.

Then, the 5T Secretary went to Dhamnagar CHC and reviewed the transformation work under Ama Hospital scheme.

Later, he visited the under-construction Integrated Infrastructure Institute (IIC) and reviewed the progress of the work. There he received complaints from the public and organizations. He also announced that Bande Utkal Janni’s creator Kantkabi Laxmikant Mahapatra’s birth place will undergo massive transformation.