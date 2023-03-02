5T Secy Asks Mayurbhanj Admin To Prepare Redevelopment Plan for Tourist, Heritage Sites

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) V.K. Pandian visited Devkund today. Tourism department ACS Surendra Kumar was also present. They discussed with the officials and local public regarding development of Devkund as a major tourist attraction. Then Pandian asked the district administration to consult with all stakeholders and send a proposal to Tourism Department for redevelopment.

The State government is taking up redevelopment of major heritage tourism sites of the state under its 5T transformation programme.

Shri Pandian then visited Bhimkund and interacted with the tourists and local people. He asked the tourism department and district administration to prepare a proposal for improvement of infrastructure and provision of amenities for tourists. He also emphasized on starting various activities for tourists.

He then proceeded to Khiching in Sukruli Block and visited the Maa Khichakeshwari Temple and interacted with Sevayats and other stakeholders to receive suggestions from them on various aspects of transformation of the temple and the museum. As per the discussion, the Tourism Department and district administration will prepare a proposal for redevelopment.

Khiching, Devkund, Bhimkund will be major Tourist Hubs

Pandit Raghunath Murmu Samadhi Will Get a Spruce Up

He then visited Jashipur where he visited the site of the proposed Khairi-Bhandhan Irrigation Project. The project will provide irrigation to 9,400 hectares of land in Jashipur, Sukruli and Raruan Blocks.

He then visited the Samadhi of Pandit Raghunath Murmu in Dandbose, Rairangpur and interacted with members of the Santhal community. He assured them that site will be developed as per the aspirations of the local people. He also assured them that their other demands will be placed before government for positive consideration.

Finally, he visited Bada Bandha in Rairangpur Municipality and took stock of the development works which are being taken up there. He asked the Municipality officials to submit a detailed proposal for further development of the pond.

In the evening college students from various colleges of Rairangpur and Karanjia subdivisions and peoples representatives met and discussed various issues.