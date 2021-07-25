5T Secretary visits ISBT Baramunda and important project sites in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the projects sites and reviewed the progress of Inter-State Bus Terminal ( ISBT) at Baramunda, new road to connect CRPF square to Institute of Mathematics, Affordable housing project in Chandrasekharpur and Incubation tower, near Infocity.

The ISBT, Baramunda project is being built by Bhubaneswar Development Authority ( BDA) over a 15.5 Ac land at a cost of Rs 180 crores. It is targeted to be completed by June 2022. The Bus Depot at Khandagiri is also part of the project with a capacity for 300 buses parking. Pandian emphasised on maintaining the quality of the works and completion as per timelines.

To reduce the traffic load on the Jayadev Vihar- Patia road, the Left Parallel Road project is under execution by PWD. The road shall connect CRPF square to Institute of Mathematics in phases. The total road of 13.6 km has been estimated at Rs.92 cr for construction.

Currently, 5.17 km of 6- lane road is under construction connecting Xavier Square to Infocity square. This project is expected to be completed by February 2022.

Pandian asked for resolution of the land related issues and to ensure completion at earliest.

BDA is constructing affordable housing project in Chandrasekharpur on PPP basis. The project with 2600 houses is coming up over 20.21 acres area, of which 6.5 acres is for the development by the PPP partner. The colony will have community facilities like primary school, primary health centre, shopping area, play area etc. The project will be completed in two phases by September 2022. The 5T Secretary suggested that the allotment of the houses can be made soon so that the beneficiaries also can monitor the progress and quality of the construction.

The Incubation Tower, near Infocity, is being constructed by IDCO at a project cost of Rs 221 crores. The G+12 floors with two basement floor building is coming up in two towers with a built up area of 3.36 lakh sq feet. The O-hub for the Start-ups will be part of this project over 5 floors and 67,594 sq feet. The project is scheduled to be completed by 31st December’ 2021. Pandian discussed the project in detail and told to complete within the deadline.

VC BDA- cum – Commissioner BMC Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary Works Department Krishan Kumar, Special Secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna, ED IDCO Bhupendar Poonia and senior project officials were present during the site visit.