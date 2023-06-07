5T Secretary Reviews Various Developmental Works In Rayagada

Bhubaneswar: On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited Rayagada today and reviewed various development projects. He also met the local people to know about their problems in terms of facilities and took steps to alleviate their issues.

The 5T Secretary first visited the newly constructed Biju Patnaik Auditorium in Rayagada. There, he exchanged views with the students of various colleges and higher secondary schools of the district and discussed the improvement of education in line with 5T framework.

He discussed about the importance of classroom education, quality of education and other issues. He directed authorities to submit a report on the infrastructure of all the schools and colleges in the district. He said that steps will be taken for the development of each educational institution as per requirement. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 14.50 crore for improving the infrastructure of schools and colleges in the district,” said the 5T Secretary.

The, Mr Pandian visited the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital and inquired about various problems during discussion with the patients and doctors. He ordered to speed up the progress of Ama Hospital.

Mr Pandian also interacted with the Maa Mangala Mission Shakti group members, employed at the hospital, and reviewed their work. He highly appreciated the quality of food provided to the patients. He also directed the Chief Medical Officer and Public Health Officer to conduct regular monitoring to ensure that the quality standards of food, sanitation, clean drinking water and other services provided to the patients are always at a high level.

He then visited the multi-purpose indoor stadium under construction at Rayagada and ordered to speed up its work and complete the work soon. He discussed with the sportspersons for the development of sports in the district. He said that the state government is committed to provide all kinds of facilities to sportspersons.

Later, he visited Maa Majhighariani temple and offered prayers. He discussed with the temple committee members about the development of the temple and asked the District Collector to prepare and send a detailed plan report.