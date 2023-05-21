5T Secretary Reviews Various Developmental Works In Nuapada

Bhubaneswar: 5T Secretary VK Pandian, who is on a three-day visit to Kalahandi and Nuapada on the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, today on the third day visited the blocks of Nuapada, Sinapali, Khariar, Boden, & Komana and reviewed various developmental works.

Pandian first visited the meda lift irrigation project area in Gadarmal and interacted with the local people there. In this project, 819 hectares of land is being irrigated while 1630 farmer families are benefiting from it. The objective of the project is to encourage farmers to cultivate maize, groundnut, cashew, and vegetables apart from traditional farming. Mr. Pandian discussed with the Irrigation Department engineers how the project can be further expanded and irrigation facilities can be provided to more farmers. He directed the district administration to prepare a report in this regard and submit it immediately.

Similarly, he held discussions with the local people and the irrigation officials in view of the possibility of irrigation in Konabira. He directed the district administration to submit a detailed report for a Mega Lift project there.

Pandian has also decided to develop some important temples in Nuapada. He discussed with the servitors and local people regarding the development of Yogeswara Mahadev Temple at Patora. He directed to prepare and submit a detailed report for the renovation and beautification of the temple along with the development of tourism and water sports facilities there.

At Patalganga, he visited the Jagannath Temple and the Radhakrishna Temple, where he discussed with the temple committee members and took details regarding its improvement. He directed the district administration to submit a report for its transformation.

Similarly, he visited the Sunadei Temple of Sunabeda and discussed with the servitors and local people for its renovation and beautification. They requested to take steps for overall development of the local area along with the temple. Therefore, Pandian directed the district administration to submit a report for the overall development of Sunabeda hilly region.

Pandian also cisited Mission Shakti Cafe in Boden and interacted with members of Mission Shakti there. He discussed the problems and directed the district administration to provide them with more facilities.

At Lithisargi, he visited the transformed Gopinath High School and interacted with students, alumni, parents, and teachers. They were happy that the children had access to modern education. Pandian advised the children to study well and work for the betterment of Odisha.

At Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital and Khariar sub-divisional hospital, the 5T secretary reviewed Ama Hospital program and inspected various parameters of the system. He collected feedback from patients about the facilities available and advised the health officials to further improve the system.

At Silda, he interacted with members of Mission Shakti, Gram Panchayat, Block Level and District Level Federations. After understanding their difficulties, he directed the district administration to provide all kinds of assistance and support to the women for their overall upliftment.

Later, he visited the under-construction model bus stand at Nuapada and directed to complete it within the stipulated time.

Finally, he listened to the grievances and complaints of the local people in the playground of National College, Nuapada. He directed the district administration to resolve their problems immediately and to send proposals for all the works for which permission is required to be approved by the state government.

During this visit, Health Secretary Mrs. Shalini Pandit, Sports Secretary Mr. R. Vineel Krishna, District Collector and district level officials were present.