5T Secretary Reviews Progress Of Various Developmental Works In Dhenkanal

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of the Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, visited Dhenkanal District and reviewed the progress of various developmental work in the district and redressal of public grievances.

During the visit at various locations, Mr Pandian reviewed the ongoing 9 Mega Pipe Water supply projects across the district at a cost of Rs 1455 crores benefiting 212 Gram Panchayats. He directed the officials concerned to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

On the first day of the visit, he interacted with the public, Mission Shakti group members and college students in Dhenkanal. He assured that the petitions received will be examined in detail and appropriate action will be taken soon. He appreciated the role of Mission Shakti Federation and its staff in creating a social movement which is helping large-scale empowerment of women.

Mr Pandian informed the college students that Chief Minister approved 56 +2 and degree colleges in Dhenkanal to be taken under 5T Transformation with smart classrooms and other facilities at a cost of Rs.32.50 crores. He motivated them towards personality development and hard work to achieve and realise their goals.

On the second day of the visit, Mr Pandian visited Sri Sri Siddha Balaram Mahaprabhu. He offered puja there and interacted with the priests of the temple and the public for the development of the temple and its periphery. He instructed to prepare a Master plan for the overall development of the temple.

5T Secretary visited the Jaunlipokhari Matha next, and interacted with the Priests, Matha committee members for further development of the Matha. He instructed to prepare a project proposal for its renovation and development.

He then met the sports persons at Main Stadium and suggested making Dhenkanal a sports Hub through the development of the sports infrastructure of Dhenkanal.

Later, he proceeded to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dhenkanal to review the ongoing projects of the AMA hospital under which Rs. 5.42 crores has been sanctioned, he then interacted with the members of BLF managing hospital diets of patients and BSKY beneficiaries.

He also visited the Artisan village at Nabajibanpur, Sadeibereni in Saptasajya. This project has been developed with the aim of prioritising the skills of Dhokra craftsmen, metal casting etc. and promoting eco-tourism, total fund of Rs.5 crore has been utilised. He interacted with 40 nos. of different handicraft groups and also reviewed the progress of nearby 5T high school, Saptasajya.

Pandian interacted with the public in Kamakhyanagar, Parjang and Hindol regarding their grievances. He conveyed that Chief Minister lays emphasis on grievance redressal as a priority for the administration.

Further, he visited the Astasambhu temple, Kualo, Parjang offered puja and interacted with the temple committee members for further development of the temple.

Mr Pandian visited the Sapua Irrigation project and interacted with the members of the Pani panchayat. He reviewed the ongoing tourism project worth Rs 7 crores. He directed the officials to complete it within the timelines.

R Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary to CM, Collector, Dhenkanal Saroj Kumar Sethi, SP, Dhenkanal Shri. Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra and senior district officials were present during the visit.