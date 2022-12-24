5T Secretary Pandian Visits Konark and Kakatpur

Bhubaneswar: On the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary To CM (5T) V K Pandian on Saturday visited Konark and Kakatpur in Puri district to see the various development works and discussed with the servitors and local people about the improvement of Maa Mangala Pitha.

In Jagannath culture, Maa Mangala Pitha has a special importance. It is known as a prominent Shakti Pitha of Odisha. Every day thousands of devotees come to Kakatpur for the darshan of Maa. Therefore, the Chief Minister has ordered for the improvement of this Pitha under the 5T initiative.

Steps will be taken for development of temple drainage, parking facilities for passengers, improvement of river ghat etc. For this, Pandian discussed with servitors, local people and trustees and ordered to prepare the plan within fifteen days. It will be presented to the Chief Minister for approval.

Earlier, Pandian had a darshan of Lord Jagannath in Puri and toured the Parikrama project. From there, he visited the Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital (SJMCH) and reviewed the progress of the construction work. According to the review, the work of hospital will be completed by June 2023.

Later, the 5T Secretary visited Konark and reviewed Chandrabhaga beach development work, expansion of Konark-Chandrabhaga state highway and new Ring Road work. He ordered the completion of Konark-Chandrabhaga highway extension work by April 2023.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, and senior officers were present during the visit of 5T Secretary.