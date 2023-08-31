5T Secretary Continues Jajpur Visit; Discusses Development Of Mahabinayak, Baruneswar Temples

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian visited Jajpur District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

The 5T Secretary discussed the development of Mahabinayak Temple in Badachana and Baruneswar Temple in Binjharpur, where he interacted with Sebayats, Trustee Members and the general public for the development of Temples along with better facilities for the devotees and took suggestions on various aspects of the transformation of the temple and related pilgrim/ tourist amenities. He directed the district administration to prepare a master plan for development.

Pandian reviewed the progress of ongoing Mega Piped Water Supply Projects at a cost of Rs. 956 Cr in Badachana, Binjharpur, Dasarathpur, Dharmasala, Rasulpur and Jajpur Block. These projects will provide water supply to the households across all the blocks. The projects will be operationalized in phases from December 2023 onwards. He directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion and quality of services.

He also reviewed the progress of Mega Lift Irrigation projects at a cost of Rs. 223 Crores and In-stream Storage Structures across Kochila and Baitarani Rivers at a cost of Rs. 373 Crores. These projects will be completed by September 2025. He asked the officials concerned to ensure adherence to project timelines.

During the day, he participated in the Public Grievance Meetings in Badachana, Binjharpur, Dharmasala and Jajpur. He interacted with the public regarding their grievances. He said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives top priority towards citizen grievances and assured early resolution of the petitions submitted.

Pandian reviewed the progress of other major ongoing projects in the district such as the new 250-bedded DHH building at Jajpur at a cost of Rs. 98 Crores and the Sports Stadium and Sports Academy at Jajpur at a cost of Rs. 41 Crores. He instructed for early completion of these projects adhering to the principles of 5T.

He also reviewed the progress of major Roads in the district: Sayadpur to Uttangara Road via Chilika Road at a cost of Rs. 21 Cr , Narigaon to Dubakan via Garabandha & Jundhupur Road at a cost of Rs. 29 Cr , Construction of Road Malia Balabhadrapur via Kapila at a cost of Rs. 20 Cr, Improvement Kustira Gadamadhapur Baramana Dhenkanal Border Road at a cost of Rs. 13 Cr , Improvements such as widening strengthening of Neulapur Haridaspur Road at a cost of Rs. 13 Cr, mprovements such as widening strengthening to Dharmasala By pass Road at a cost of Rs. 16 Cr, Construction of Road Dharmasala to Nakpole of Dharmasala Kabatabandha Road at a cost of Rs. 17 Cr, Construction of Road Sribantapur to NH-16 via Khanditara,Sanatrilochanpur at a cost of Rs. 21 Cr, Improvement of Kabatbandha Manjuripada Road at a cost of Rs. 11 Cr, Improvement of Kuakhia Jenapur Road at a cost of Rs. 27 Cr, Improvement of Gadamadhupur to Dankari Turanga Road at a cost of Rs. 12 Cr, Improvement of Achutpur to Badabarisahi Road at a cost of Rs. 15 Cr, Ankula-Panikoili road via Nuapada-Trilochanpur & Adanga Budhaghata (TRE) Buddha Right Embankment and Adanga Mokeipur road at a cost of Rs. 37 Cr and Improvement of Dasarathapur IB to Susua Shiv Tandav Road Via Chhachina, Nagapatana , Akhusahi at a cost of 29 Cr. He instructed concerned officials to ensure the timely completion of these projects.

Special Secretary to CM, R. Vineel Krishna, Chakravarti Singh Rathore, IAS, Collector & DM, Jajpur, Vinit Agrawal, IPS, SP, Jajpur and other district-level officials accompanied him during the visit.