5T Secretary Asks Authorities To Prepare Master Plan For Development Of Alarnath Temple

Bhubaneswar: Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian on Thursday visited the famous Alarnath Temple in Brahmagiri about 20 kilometres from Puri.

Directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Pandian was there to take stock of existing facilities for pilgrims at the temple site and take appropriate steps for development.

Lord Alarnath is famous as he is worshipped as a representative of Lord Jagannath, especially during the 15-day Anavasar period of Mahaprabhu after Snana Yatra. The site has been famous for the pilgrimage of saints like Ramanujacharya, and Sri Chaitanya.

The 5T Secretary held talks with the sevayats (servitors) and local people about issues relating to the temple. After detailed discussion he asked the officials to draw up a master plan for the development of the site with proper facilities for pilgrims, tourists and sevayats. The Master plan will be presented before the Chief Minister for approval.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma, senior officials of the Works Department and OBCC officials were present.