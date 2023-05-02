5T: CM Naveen Dedicates Another 449 Transformed High Schools In 5 Dists

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated another 449 Transformed High School on the third day of the Phase-III of the 5T High School Transformation programme.

The newly-transformed high schools inaugurated today includes 233 high schools in Balasore district, 64 in Nayagarh district, 58 in Nuapada district, 49 in Sundergarh district and 45 in Rayagada district.

With this, a total of 1,134 transformed high schools have been dedicated in three days in the third phase of the programme. Notably, 3,981 schools have been transformed in the state in the last two phases.

After the completion of the three phases, there will be a total of 6,132 ‘5T’ Transformed High Schools in the state.

The program was coordinated by 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian. On the occasion, Mr Pandian said that the remaining government high schools in the all districts will be transformed in the fourth phase. He said that all government schools in the state will be converted by December this year.