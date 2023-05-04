5T: CM Naveen Dedicates Another 359 Transformed High Schools In 5 Dists

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated another 359 Transformed High Schools on the fourth day of the Phase-III of the 5T High School Transformation programme.

The newly-transformed high schools inaugurated today includes 124 high schools in Bhadrak district, 77 in Kandhamal district, 35 in Dhenkanal district, 80 in Gajapati district and 43 in Sonepur district.

With this, a total of 1493 Tranformed high schools have been dedicated in four days in the third phase of the programme. Notably, 3,981 schools have been transformed in the state in the last two phases.

After the completion of the three phases, there will be a total of 6,132 ‘5T’ Transformed High Schools in the state.

Speaking on the fourth day of the third phase of school transformation today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the public is involved at every level of school transformation programme. Members of the school management committee, parents and local community are involved in all stages of the transformation of the schools from design to implementation. They also know how much is being spent on the works. Therefore, school transformation is a perfect example of public participation, he said.

Bhadrak District Planning Committee Chairman and Chandbali MLA Dr. Byomkesh Rai, Kandhamal District Council Chairperson Mrs. Nandini Mallik, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahu, Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu in Gajapati and Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari in Sonepur gave their views.

The program was coordinated by 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian. On the occasion, Mr Pandian said that all the properties or assets that have been created in the transformation of the schools have been built with the money of the people of Odisha. Therefore, he said that the Chief Minister hope that all will maintain the property of the school like their own property.

In this program, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, School and Mass Education Department, Ashwathi S delivered the welcome speech and the Special Project Director of OSEPA gave vote of thanks. Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of Higher Education department, and other departments were present.