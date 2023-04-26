5T: CM Naveen Dedicates Another 328 Transformed High Schools in 5 Dists

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated another 328 transformed high schools in 5 districts of the state on the second day of the third phase of the 5T High School Transformation Programme.

The 5T schools inaugurated today include 100 high schools in Bolangir district, 61 in Sambalpur district, 53 in Puri district, 56 in Kendrapada district and 58 in Koraput district.

With this, a total of 685 transformed high schools have been dedicated in two days in the third phase. Notably, 3,981 schools have been transformed in the state in the last two phases. After the completion of the third phase, a total of 6,132 schools will be converted in the state.

Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi from Koraput district, Water Resources Minister Ms. Tukuni Sahu from Bolangir, Kuchinda MLA from Sambalpur Mr. Kishore Chandra Naik, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash from Puri and Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak from Kendrapada were present in the program.

They opined that this transformation will brighten the future of Odisha. They expressed hope that a strong educational infrastructure would make children successful in all fields and also praised the vision of the Chief Minister.