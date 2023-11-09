5T Chairman VK Pandian Reviews Transformation Works of Samaleswari Temple

Sambalpur: VK Pandian, Chairman 5T (Transformational Initiatives) and Nabin Odisha, today reviewed the progress of the transformation works of Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur. While the development works of the temple have reached the final stage, the state government aims to complete them next month.

The 5T Chairman reached the spot early morning at 6 AM and reviewed the progress of the works with senior officers of the district administration. He also interacted with the servitors and officials of the executing agencies. He reviewed the construction of the new temple entrance gate, parking area development, podium, queue management system, cloak room and beautification of the temple area.

The works related to vending zone, information center, pilgrim facility center, temple facilitation center are in progress. While more than 70 percent of the development work has been complete, the 5T Chairman instructed the officials to complete the works by next month. During the review, Pandian also spoke with the Temple Trust Board staff.

The 5T Chairman also reviewed the ongoing works for the Mahanadi Arati project on the river bank. He instructed the officials to expedite the work as a considerable part is yet to be completed. During this visit, Manoj Mishra, Principal Secretary IT, Vir Vikram Yadav, Works Secretary, Collector Ananya Das, Trust Board Chairman Sanjay Babu and other senior officials were present.