5T Chairman VK Pandian Receives Rousing Welcome In Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian visited Ganjam District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students, farmers, Mission Shakti Group members and other stakeholders.

Pandian reviewed the progress of the ongoing temple transformation project of Maa Budhi Thakurani Temple at Berhampur for Rs 18.91 Cr. He also reviewed the ongoing college transformation work of Khambeya Dora Junior Science College, Pochilima in Hinjilicut Block for Rs. 1.71 Cr.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Mini Stadium, Hinjilicut and interacted with students of all colleges of Hinjilicut Municipality, Hinjilicut Block and Sheragada Block. He discussed with the students how the Nua-O program provides an avenue for youngsters to showcase their talent and helps achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

Later, in Hinjilicut, he garlanded the statue of Prabadpurusha Sri Biju Patnaik and paid obeisance.

He also visited the Rural Industrial Park of Sheragada where he interacted with Mission Shakti members and discussed various livelihood projects being undertaken by them. 5T Chairman emphasized the 05 Major benefits that have been extended by the Hon’ble Chief Minister for Women – Ticket in the newly rolled LACCMI Bus at just Rs. 5; Meal in all Aahaar Kendras at Rs. 5; Financial support of Rs. 5000 is being provided to pregnant women and lactating mothers under MAMATA Yojana; Interest-Free Loan up to Rs. 5 Lakhs for Mission Shakti Groups and Additional Rs. 05 Lakhs for Women beneficiaries taking the total to Rs. 10 Lakhs for BSKY beneficiaries.

He interacted with the farmers of Sheragada and Hinjilicut Block at Sheragada Block Office Ground and discussed with them the additional irrigation facilities that have been undertaken in both blocks to augment the income of the farmers and prevent distress migration. He informed the farmers that an additional 12,000 Ac of land will be irrigated for 186.5 acres for 65 Nos of Irrigation projects covering 21 GPs in Sheragada Block. These projects will benefit 10,000 farmers taking the area under irrigation from 60 to 90% in Sheragada Block. Similarly, 1535 Ac will be further brought under irrigation for 20.45 Crs for 37 Nos of projects covering 14 GPs in Hinjilicut Block. These projects will benefit 2000 farmers taking the area under irrigation to 99.50% in Hinjilicut Block. He instructed the concerned officials to ensure the completion of the projects on time.

He was welcomed by local people and leaders in large numbers throughout his tour during his visit today.