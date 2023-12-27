5T Chairman visits Bhadrak, Reviews Various Ongoing Projects

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian visited Bhadrak District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with the general public.

Pandian reviewed the progress of the Development of Akhandalamani Temple, Aradi for Rs. 48 Crs. He also reviewed the progress of Major Projects – Mega PWS Project for Chandbali for Rs. 893 Crs; Bhadrak Ring Road for Rs. 100 Crs; Construction of Integrated Instream Storage Structure at Akhuapada for Rs. 480 Crs; Construction of New DHH & MCH and 100 Bedded Super Speciality Hospital at Bhadrak for Rs. 164 Crs; Construction of Chudamuni Harbour in Basudevpur for Rs. 47 Crs; Puruna Bazar to Guzidahara via Maa Bhadrakali Temple for Rs. 41 Crs; Development of Dhamara Jetty for Rs. 27 Crs.

Later, Pandian also reviewed the progress of Three Important Bridges – The bridge over the Salandi River at Dhanakania, Chandbali for Rs. 80 Crs; Rail Over Bridge at Kenduapada, Bhandaripokhari for Rs. 55 Crs and Bridge over River Mantei at Panchuthikiti, Chandbali at Rs. 52 Crs. All three bridges were received as requests during last visit of Pandian to Bhadrak District.

Some of the other major projects have also been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian to Bhadrak District when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

He interacted with the public at Aradi, Asurali and Bhadrak Municipality and received grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.