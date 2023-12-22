5T Chairman Reviews Various Projects In Kandhamal; Joins Students In Nua-O Fest

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, V.K. Pandian visited Kandhamal District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and the general public.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Phulbani Stadium, Kandhamal and interacted with students of all colleges of Kandhamal. He discussed with the students how the Nua-O program provides an avenue for youngsters to showcase their talent and helps achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

Pandian reviewed the progress of 100 seated Medical College & 650 bedded Teaching Hospital at Phulbani with a total cost of 655 Crs. He instructed the officials to complete the project within the timeline.

He also reviewed other Major Roads & Bridges Projects in the district with a total cost of 260 Crs.

Later, Pandian reviewed ongoing Mega PWS Projects in the district which cover Balliguda, Tikabali, K.Nuagaon, Khajuripada, Phulbani, Phiringia and Chakapada blocks at a total cost of Rs. 630 Crs.

Some of the projects were taken up after the previous visit of Pandian to Kandhamal District when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.