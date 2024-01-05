5T Chairman Reviews Various Projects In Cuttack, Interacts With Students In Nua-O Fest

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian visited Cuttack District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and the general public.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Lower Baliyatra Ground, Cuttack and interacted with students of all colleges of Cuttack. He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and help achieve overall personality development and academic achievements. He asked them to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success.

Sh Pandian also reviewed other major temple development projects like Chandi temple; Charchika temple, Banki; Bhattarika temple and Maa Pragala Peetha in Badamba; Paramahamsa Peetha at Cuttack; Dhabaleswar temple in Athagarh; Acyutananda temple at Nemalo; Madhaba temple at Niali etc.

Later, he reviewed other major Roads & Bridges Projects and ongoing Mega PWS Projects in the district which cover Narasinghpur, Badamba, Banki, Dampada, Barang, Athgarh, Tigiria, Tangi-Choudwar, Mahanga and Nischintakoili blocks at a total cost of Rs. 1250 Crs.

Some of the projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian in August 2023 to Cuttack District when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

During the day, Pandian interacted with the public at Upper Baliyatra Ground, Cuttack, received grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.