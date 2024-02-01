5T Chairman Reviews Transformation Works In Gajapati, Dhenkanal Dists

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, V Kartik Pandian visited Gajapati and Dhenkanal District to review the progress of developmental works in the district and interact with students and the general public.

He attended the Maha Guru Abhisheka ceremony at Padmasambhava Monastery, Jiranga and offered prayer. Then he interacted with the priests and devotees and reviewed the progress of the development of the Monastery for Rs 2.68 Crores which was sanctioned after his earlier visit to this place in May last year.

He reviewed the progress of various development projects with the district collector and other senior officials. He directed the officials to ensure the project implementation was as per timelines.

Later, Kartik Pandian participated in the Nua-O Program and interacted with students of all colleges of Dhenkanal. He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youth to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements and urged the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life. He motivated the students to aim high and mentioned about the achievements of some prominent personalities from the Dhenkanal district.

He mentioned Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS presently serving as the Chief Secretary, Govt of Odisha; Anoop Kumar Sahoo, IPS – IG of Police, Odisha; late Justice Gati Krushna Mishra, Ex-Chief Justice in Odisha High Court; notable writer and researcher Padmashree Dr. Antaryami Mishra and famous mountaineer late Kalpana Das.

Kartik Pandian said that so many such role models have emerged from the Dhenkanal district who have all been students from different Govt Schools and Colleges. They have achieved success because of hard work and determination. He motivated the students to believe in their goals and work hard with self-confidence.

The transformation works are under progress in 56 nos. of Govt. and Aided colleges and Higher Secondary Schools in Dhenkanal district at Rs 34.50 crores. He reviewed the progress and directed the administration to ensure the completion of the works by February.

He also reviewed some of the major projects being implemented in the district. Some of the projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Kartik Pandian to Dhenkanal District in July 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.