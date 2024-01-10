5T Chairman Reviews Progress of Various Projects in Khordha, Nayagarh Dists

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian visited Khordha and Nayagarh districts to review the progress of various developmental works in the districts and interact with students and the general public.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Haveli Padia in Khordha and interacted with students of all colleges of Khordha. He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements. He asked them to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success.

Pandian visited Maa Bhagabati Temple, Banapur and reviewed the ongoing developmental works for Rs. 33 Crs. He also reviewed the ongoing developmental works of Maa Ugratara Shatipitha Temple, Khordha for Rs. 32 Crs.

He also reviewed the progress of Major Projects in Khordha District – The establishment of 100 Bedded Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) at Begunia, Establishment of Odisha Paika Academy and Research Centre at Khordha and Development of 05 Vending Zones with 266 Kiosks for Rs. 8.80 Crs in Khordha Municipality. All these projects have been taken up based on grievances received by Sh Pandian during the visit to Khordha in August 2023.

He also reviewed the progress of 03 Major ISS Projects – ISS across River Kuakhai in Pandara Village, ISS across River Daya in Basantapur Villages and ISS across River Kushabhadra in Ramachandrapur Village being implemented at a total cost of Rs. 277 Crores.

Pandian visited Mission Shakti Café at Banapur where he interacted with the Mission Shakti members managing the café. He appreciated their efforts in providing hygienic food at affordable rates to the customers.

He also reviewed other major projects in Nayagarh district – *Kusumi Barrage* for 328 Crs; Mega Piped Water Supply to different blocks and NACs for 1782 Crs; Development of *Nilamadhav Temple*, Kantilo for 31 Crs; other major temple development projects at a total cost of 40 Crs; Major Roads and Bridges projects etc. Some of the projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Sh Pandian in July 2023 to Nayagarh District when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

During the day, he Interacted with the public at Paltan Padia, Banapur in Khordha District and Jail Chowk Ground, Ranpur in Nayagarh District and received grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.