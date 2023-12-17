5T Chairman Pandian Reviews Developmental Works In Ganjam District

Ganjam: Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian visited Ganjam District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students, farmers, Mission Shakti Group members and other stakeholders.

Pandian reviewed the progress of the ongoing temple transformation project of Maa Budhi Thakurani Temple at Berhampur at a cost of Rs 18.91 Cr.

He also reviewed the ongoing college transformation work of Khambeya Dora Junior Science College, Pochilima in Hinjilicut Block at a cost of Rs 1.71 Cr.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Mini Stadium, Hinjilicut and interacted with students of all colleges of Hinjilicut Municipality, Hinjilicut Block and Sheragada Block. He discussed with the students how Nua-O program provides an avenue for youngsters to showcase their talent and helps achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

Later, in Hinjilicut, he garlanded the statue of Prabadpurusha Biju Patnaik and paid obeisance.

He also visited Rural Industrial Park of Sheragada where he interacted with Mission Shakti members and discussed with on various livelihood projects being undertaken by them.

5T Chairman emphasized on the 05 Major benefits that have been extended by Chief Minister for Women – Ticket in the newly rolled LACCMI Bus at just Rs 5; Meal in all Aahaar Kendras at Rs 5; Financial support of Rs 5,000 is being provided to pregnant women and lactating mothers under MAMATA Yojana; Interest Free Loan up to Rs 5 Lakh for Mission Shakti Groups and Additional Rs 05 Lakh for Women beneficiaries taking the total to Rs 10 Lakh for BSKY beneficiaries.

He interacted with the farmers of Sheragada and Hinjilicut Block at Sheragada Block Office Ground and discussed with them on the additional irrigation facilities that has been undertaken in both the blocks to augment the income of the farmers and prevent distress migration.

He informed the farmers that additional 12,000 Ac of land will be irrigated at a cost of 186.5 Cr for 65 Nos of Irrigation projects covering 21 GP’s in Sheragada Block. These projects will benefit 10,000 farmers taking the area under irrigation from 60 to 90% in Sheragada Block. Similarly, 1535 Ac will be further brought under irrigation at a cost of 20.45 Cr for 37 Nos of projects covering 14 GPs in Hinjilicut Block. These projects will benefit 2000 farmers taking the area under irrigation to 99.50% in Hinjilicut Block. He instructed the concerned officials to ensure the completion of the projects in time.