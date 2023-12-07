5T Chairman Directs Officials to Initiate Steps for Keeping Daya River Pollution-Free

Bhubaneswar: 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian emphasised on keeping the Daya River pollution-free and directed the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), Urban Development Department and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take immediate action in this regard.

According to a press release by the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of 5T Chairman Pandian today. According to the decision taken in the meeting, it has been made mandatory to connect the contaminated water of various institutions in the BMC area with the sewer system.

Along with this, Pandian also directed to create awareness in the direction that all the houses of BMC can be connected to the sewerage system as soon as possible.

In Bhubaneswar, sewerage work is going on in various areas by Watco. Mr. Pandian opined that there will not be any inconvenience to the public if they work in coordination with various agencies and directed Watco to speed up the sewerage work and complete it within the specified time frame and take steps to connect all areas of the city including slums to the sewerage system.

In the meeting, it was decided to construct a treatment plant with advanced technology by Watco at the confluence of the Daya River and Gangua Canal to purify the water.

As Bhubaneswar has various industries, regular inspections will be conducted by IDCO, OSPCB and BMC to ensure proper treatment of their waste and water.

A decision was taken in the meeting for regular technical inspection by WATCO and SPCB before reaching the various sewage treatment plants of Bhubaneswar City.

Mr Pandian directed the BMC to keep a close watch on the waste-generating industries and other establishments in the BMC area to keep the water of the Daya River pollution-free.

The Daya Task Force under the chairmanship of BDA Vice Chairman Balwant Singh has taken steps in coordination with various agencies to keep the river water clean. In the meeting, Mr. Balwant Singh also made a presentation about the steps taken to keep the river clean.