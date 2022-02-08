5G Network Is In Its Final Stages Of Development: Telecom Min Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: In order to provide opportunities to the Indian telecom stakeholders to meet qualified overseas buyers, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railway inaugurated today ‘India Telecom 2022’ – an Exclusive International Business Expo, in august presence of key dignitaries Shri Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications; Shri K Rajaraman, Chairman DCC & Secretary (T), Department of Telecommunications.

The event is being organised by Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) from February 8th to 10th, 2022 under the Market Access Initiative Scheme (MAI) of the Department of Commerce, Government of India and with the support of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of External Affairs and Indian missions in different countries. Qualified buyers from more than 45 countries are attending the event. Apart from the conference, 40+ Indian telecom companies are showcasing their products and capabilities at the exhibition.

In his inaugural address, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways said, “India has emerged as a major electronics manufacturing hub. Today, electronics manufacturing in India is close to US dollars 75 billion. It’s growing at more than 20% CAGR. Now, we have launched a major semiconductor programme, a very comprehensive programme in which right from silicon chip to compound semiconductors, design led manufacturing, creating a series of entrepreneurs in design and also finally to develop 85,000 semiconductor engineers.”

On the development of technology, the Minister stated “The country has also developed its own indigenously developed 4G core & radio network. The 5G network is also in its final stages of development. The country is participating today in development of 6G standards, in the thought process of 6G.”

Delivering the special address, Shri Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications said, “Communications is not merely a facility. It empowers citizen of the country by helping them to get information, education and opportunity to ask question and make the Government of the day accountable. Transparency and Accountability make our democracy vibrant and strong. It is a prime mover for socio-economic changes. That is why, the Government has made an ambitious plan taking optical fibre to all 6 lacs villages. We have reached to 2.6 lacs villages and Department of Telecom plans to achieve the target by 2025. This will also bridge the digital divide as well as fulfil the motto of “Minimum Government and Maximum Governance.”

In his address Shri K Rajaraman, Chairman DCC & Secretary (T), Department of Telecommunications said, “The government has enabled easy market access to telecom equipment and a fair & proactive regulatory framework that has ensured availability of telecom services to consumers at affordable prices. The regulation on the Foreign Direct Investments and a series of reform measures have been taken last year to make doing business easier and less costly. Reforms initiatives in the telecom sector is being pushed further with more such efforts later this year. The growing receptiveness to explore possibilities with newer technologies including satellite-based connectivity is a positive sign. Testing of a wholly Indian design, Indian 4G stack is in final stages and we expect this roll out in a few months. 5G is going to play a crucial role in evolving the tech industry, 5G would pave the way for bringing new used cases to life that can lead to proliferation of FinTech solutions in the Indian as well as in Global markets, 5G equipment are being manufactured in India for the world.”