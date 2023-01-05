5G launch in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Other Towns From Today

Bhubaneswar: Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch 5G services in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and several other towns, today (January 5).

Telecom companies Jio and Airtel have made necessary arrangements to provide 5G network in the areas.

More than 500 base transceiver stations have been installed by Jio and Airtel for this purpose.

The 5G service will provide blazing fast internet and superior network to the users.

The launching event will be held in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reports said.

Vaishnaw will also dedicate 100 4G towers in rural areas of Odisha on the occasion.