5Elements Unveils 2 New Gaming TWS Earbuds; Know The Specifications & Price

New Delhi: 5Elements, an innovative Indian brand focused on delivering smart gadgets launched two new stylish earbuds focusing on more battery and less outdoor noise. Titled Nuke & X-Buds, this new line of expansion focuses more on clear audio, more playtime, and faster charging. Further, 5Elements also announced its endorsement partnership with Prateek Gandhi, best known for portraying Harshad Metha in the Sony Liv series “Scam 1992”.

Both earbuds come with a unique feature of Ultra-Low Latency Gaming Mode. Designed for mobile gaming, the low latency mode lets players enjoy a seamless gaming experience anywhere anytime. Low Battery Consumption empowers the buds to reduce the hassle of charging. Powered by Bluetooth BT5.3 & 50MS Game Response time, 5Elements aims to capture an audience who is looking for earbuds that can deliver both gaming & music performance side by side. Nuke and X-Buds both feature ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) as one of the primary features. A built-in chip inside the earbuds delivers clear phone call conversation.

Commenting on the association, Devansh Shah, Co-Founder, 5Elements, said “We are delighted to collaborate with Prateek Gandhi as the face of 5Elements as he is an icon and a role model for the youngsters. His journey from TV to Bollywood while being honest and fearless about his performance and views has inspired many people and his single-minded quest for success and achievement perfectly embodies 5Elements’s personality. We are confident, ecstatic, and excited about this association and look forward to a successful partnership”.

Mr Shah further added, “We are thrilled to launch Nuke & X-Buds in the Indian market. These earbuds are powered by Bluetooth BT5.3 and are engineered with advanced features to fit your lifestyle. At the same time, we are happy to announce that we have exclusively signed Amazon as our E-Commerce partner”.

5Elements Nuke Specs:

Total Play Time: 20H

Music Play Time: 5H

Bluetooth Version: BT5.3

Driver Size: 13mm

Low Power Consumption

Earbuds Battery Capacity: 30mAh

Case Battery Capacity: 250mAh

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant/Siri

Charging Port: Type C

Game mode: Maximum up to 50MS

Nuke Earbuds feature Ultra Low Latency Game Mode, allowing players to enjoy a seamless audio experience while playing their favourite games on mobile. With 20 hours of total playtime and 5 hours of approx. Music Playtime, Nuke’s is designed to deliver a smooth audio performance.

5Elements X-Buds Specs:

Total Play Time: 30H

Music Play Time: 6H

Bluetooth Version: BT5.3

Driver Size: 13mm

Low Power Consumption

Earbuds Battery Capacity: 40mAh

Case Battery Capacity: 400mAh

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant/Siri

Charging Port: Type C

Game mode: Maximum up to 50MS

X-Buds feature more battery power. With over 30 Hours of total playtime and 6 Hours of music playtime, X-Buds are designed to support long hours of non-stop gaming. With a 400mAH Charging case, users will have to worry less about charging. 5Elements mission is to bring wire-free innovative gadgets to the Indian market. Embedding the core elements of clear music, conversation, and a life without wires is what makes the products different from others.

Price, Availability, and Warranty

Nuke+ earbuds are priced at an MRP of Rs. 2799/– and X-Buds at an MRP of Rs. 2899/-. Both the product comes with a warranty of 6 months and are readily available for purchase on Amazon https://www.amazon.in/5elements and will also be available on the company’s website soon.