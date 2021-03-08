59 New COVID Cases Push Odisha’s Tally To 3,37,803

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,37,803 on Monday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, according to the State I&PR department.

Of the new cases, 35 new cases were reported in quarantine centres and 24 detected during contact tracing.

Sambalpur district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 9, followed by Sundargarh (6).

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 2

6. Deogarh: 3

7. Gajapati: 1

8. Jajpur: 5

9. Jharsuguda: 4

10. Keonjhar: 3

11. Khurda: 3

12. Mayurbhanj: 3

13. Nawarangpur: 1

14. Nayagarh: 3

15. Nuapada: 2

16. Puri: 2

17. Rayagada: 2

18. Sambalpur: 9

19. Sundargarh: 6

Ninety people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,35,080. Currently, the State has 753 active cases.