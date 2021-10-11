59 Minors Among 448 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 448 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 59 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 63,887 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.70%.

Among the new cases, 259 are in quarantine and 189 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1032144 with 5087 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 48

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 4

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 1

12. Jagatsinghpur: 19

13. Jajpur: 12

14. Jharsuguda: 4

15. Kendrapada: 13

16. Keonjhar: 3

17. Khurda: 208

18. Koraput: 2

19. Malkangiri: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 17

21. Nawarangpur: 1

22. Nayagarh: 4

23. Nuapada: 2

24. Puri: 12

25. Rayagada: 1

26. Sambalpur: 9

27. Sundargarh: 10

28. State Pool: 51