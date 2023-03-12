59 H3N2 Influenza cases detected in Odisha in 2 Months

Bhubaneswar: A total 59 H3N2 Influenza cases has been confirmed out of 225 samples collected in the month of January and February this year in the State. Confirming this Director Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) Bhubaneswar, said that “Symptoms are similar to the seasonal flu viruses including fever and cough etc.”

Amid sharp surge in H3N2 virus cases across the state, Health Secretary of Odisha on Sunday directed all district administrations to be vigilant and step up influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) surveillance at Health facility level and community level, Department of Health informed.

State Health Department stated in a press statement that, “H1N1 and H3N2 are subtypes of Influenza A virus . It’s common flu virus quite common in children and elderly from December to March. Most of the illnesses are mild and self limiting. Handwashing, personal hygiene and avoiding crowded places are the key measures to be followed as done earlier.”