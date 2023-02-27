59 Die After Ship Carrying Migrants Overturns Off Italy’s Coast

At least 59 migrants including 28 Pakistani citizens died after an overloaded boat capsized in stormy seas off the southern Calabria region of Italy.

As per reports, the vessel had departed from Turkey several days earlier, carrying migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and other countries.

The survivor who was arrested on migrant trafficking charges was among those who managed to reach the shore after the sinking.

The boat had reportedly been carrying between 140 to 150 people, according to survivors. It is not yet known how many children died in the incident.