58 Minors Among 296 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 296 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 58 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 53,394 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.55%.

Among the new cases, 174 are in quarantine and 122 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,44,041 with 3058 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Balasore: 4

2. Bhadrak: 4

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 23

5. Deogarh: 5

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Gajapati: 10

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 14

10. Jharsuguda: 1

11. Kendrapada: 1

12. Khurda: 152

13. Koraput: 1

14. Malkangiri: 4

15. Mayurbhanj: 4

16. Nawarangpur: 1

17. Nayagarh: 1

18. Puri: 1

19. Rayagada: 1

20. Sambalpur: 4

21. Sundargarh: 23

22. State Pool: 36