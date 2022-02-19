58 College Students Suspended For Wearing Hijab In Karnataka

Bengaluru: At least 58 female students from a college in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka were suspended for wearing hijab on Saturday.

The students also staged a demonstration demanding that they should be allowed to attend classes. The students were from the Government Pre-University College of Shiralakoppa.

The suspension of students comes a day after police lodged an FIR against 15 to 20 students of Empress College in Tumakuru district on the institutions’ principal lodged a complaint against the pupils.

On Saturday, the college management development committee tried to explain to the hijab-clad students the interim order of the High Court but the students refused to remove hijab, according to the principal.

Hence, they were suspended from the college temporarily. The enraged students got into arguments with college authorities, leading to an intervention by the police to disperse them.