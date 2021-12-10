575 Pairs Of Trains Replaced With LHB Coaches Till Nov 2021: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: As a part of its modernization endeavour, Indian Railways, have decided to convert trains operating with conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) type coaches by Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, which are technologically superior and provide better travelling experience and safety.

To this end, Indian Railways are producing only Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches from 2018 onwards. Till November 2021, 575 pairs of trains have been replaced with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

The conversion of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches is being done in a phased manner subject to operational feasibility and availability of coaches.

In addition, State of the art Vande Bharat Coaches being produced as Train sets are also being inducted.

The different Coaches with improved features like Humsafar, Tejas, Antyodaya, Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-conditioned Yatri (UDAY), Mahamana, Deen Dayalu, and Vistadome are being inducted over Indian Railways. However, Indian Railways neither operate train services nor undertakes the conversion of coaches on a state-wide basis.

This information was given by Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.