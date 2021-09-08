574 COVID-19 Patients Recuperate In Odisha, Recovery Tally At 9,99,165

Bhubaneswar: Another 574 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
205 from Khordha
50 from Cuttack
36 from Jajapur
31 from Baleswar
28 from Kendrapara
21 from Puri
20 from Mayurbhanj
17 from Anugul
14 from Dhenkanal
12 from Sambalpur
11 from Jagatsinghpur
11 from Keonjhar
10 from Boudh
9 from Deogarh
9 from Rayagada
8 from Sundargarh
7 from Bhadrak
7 from Nayagarh
6 from Ganjam
5 from Kandhamal
4 from Bargarh
3 from Koraput
2 from Sonepur
48 from State Pool
With another 574 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,99,165, said the H & FW Dept.