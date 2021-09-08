574 COVID-19 Patients Recuperate In Odisha, Recovery Tally At 9,99,165

Bhubaneswar: Another 574 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

205 from Khordha

50 from Cuttack

36 from Jajapur

31 from Baleswar

28 from Kendrapara

21 from Puri

20 from Mayurbhanj

17 from Anugul

14 from Dhenkanal

12 from Sambalpur

11 from Jagatsinghpur

11 from Keonjhar

10 from Boudh

9 from Deogarh

9 from Rayagada

8 from Sundargarh

7 from Bhadrak

7 from Nayagarh

6 from Ganjam

5 from Kandhamal

4 from Bargarh

3 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

48 from State Pool

With another 574 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,99,165, said the H & FW Dept.