57 Minors Among 478 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 478 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 57 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 69,251 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.69%.

Among the new cases, 281 are in quarantine and 197 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1027431 with 5336 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 25

3. Bhadrak: 4

4. Cuttack: 57

5. Dhenkanal: 12

6. Gajapati: 2

7. Ganjam: 3

8. Jagatsinghpur: 29

9. Jajpur: 16

10. Jharsuguda: 7

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Kendrapada: 3

13. Keonjhar: 1

14. Khurda: 211

15. Malkangiri: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 13

17. Nayagarh: 2

18. Puri: 14

19. Sambalpur: 12

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 10

22. State Pool: 47