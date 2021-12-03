57 Minors Among 270 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 270 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 57 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Among the new cases, 159 are in quarantine and 111 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1049867 with 2425 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 16

6. Dhenkanal: 20

7. Ganjam: 4

8. Jagatsinghpur: 1

9. Jajpur: 10

10. Jharsuguda: 9

11. Kendrapada: 5

12. Keonjhar: 2

13. Khurda: 124

14. Mayurbhanj: 10

15. Nawarangpur: 1

16. Nayagarh: 2

17. Puri: 5

18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sundargarh: 14

20. State Pool: 30