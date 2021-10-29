56 Minors Among 365 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 365 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 56 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 66,610 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.54%.

Among the new cases, 212 are in quarantine and 153 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1040595 with 4563 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Cuttack: 34

6. Deogarh: 6

7. Dhenkanal: 4

8. Ganjam: 5

9. Jagatsinghpur: 13

10. Jajpur: 10

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kalahandi: 3

13. Kendrapada: 20

14. Khurda: 157

15. Koraput: 4

16. Malkangiri: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 23

18. Nayagarh: 1

19. Nuapada: 3

20. Puri: 10

21. Rayagada: 1

22. Sambalpur: 10

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 8

25. State Pool: 37