Cuttack: A total of 558 school children were evacuated from Gatiroutpatna Saraswati Vidyamandir tonight by the personnel of Odisha Fire Services in 6 boats, 5 ODRAF boats and NDRF Munduli, informed the Odisha SRC.

In a tweet, the SRC PK Jena said that Cuttack Collector and DCP visited the School by travelling 1KM in a power boat and ensured that the evacuation of all the students is complete.