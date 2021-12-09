55% of IIT Bhubaneswar B.Tech Students Get Top Placements in 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: Amidst doubts expressed all around about the effect of placements for undergraduates during placement season 2021-22, the placements at IIT Bhubaneswar have shown a record rising trend. More than 55% B.Tech students were placed in the first 3 days (85% of them are of CSE, B.Tech).

This is the first time when such large number of undergraduates got offers in just 3days of the opening season. Some of the blue-chip companies ranging from Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Flipkart, Paytm, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Tata Steel, Unacademy, Samsung RI, Mathworks, SiliconLab, Analog Devices, D.E.Shaw, GE, Ring central, Future First have taken part in the placement drive.The majority of the recruiters are IT & Start-Ups indicating a growing trend in niche sectors also. There is a 50% increase of median salary to 24 LPA from 16 LPA of last year.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director IIT Bhubaneswar said, better placements over the last year indicates anoptimistic placement scenario despite fears about the new variant of virus omicron surfacing and posing to affect the business economy throughout the globe. Currently, more than 80% of our students are on the campus and the Institute is running its classes in physical mode for all the students present in the campus and on virtual mode for those who are currently away and are expected to arrive in the campus shortly.

Dr. Arun Pradhan, Head, Career Development Cell is sure to scale new heights with ever-improving trends year after year, at the Institute.