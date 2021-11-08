55 Minors Among 276 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 276 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 55 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 59,774 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.46%.

Among the new cases, 159 are in quarantine and 117 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,43,745 with 3134 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Balasore: 15

2. Bhadrak: 3

3. Balangir: 4

4. Cuttack: 17

5. Dhenkanal: 10

6. Gajapati: 8

7. Jagatsinghpur: 5

8. Jajpur: 10

9. Kalahandi: 2

10. Kendrapada: 6

11. Khurda: 138

12. Mayurbhanj: 2

13. Nayagarh: 2

14. Nuapada: 4

15. Puri: 6

16. Sambalpur: 7

17. Sonepur: 1

18. Sundargarh: 5

19. State Pool: 31