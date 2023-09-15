53 Passengers Rescued From Bus Stuck In Fast-Flowing River In Haridwar

Haridwar: Around 53 people have been rescued after a bus they were traveling in got stuck in a river swollen due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar.

A video shared by the news agency ANI showed the bus stuck in the waters amid a heavy flow. Passengers could be seen walking together to reach the land side from where they climbed a rope hung for them to reach the bridge. Police confirmed that all the passengers were rescued from the bus.

The hill state this year received massive rainfall leading to landslides and flash floods in the state. Notably, both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have suffered massive losses due to persistent rains disrupting the normal lives of residents and hampering the tourism business in both regions.