53 Minors Among 288 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 288 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 53 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 57,546 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.50%.

Among the new cases, 166 are in quarantine and 122 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,37,001 with 2,221 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Bargarh: 1

2. Bhadrak: 7

3. Balangir: 3

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 21

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 4

8. Gajapati: 5

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 2

11. Jajpur: 10

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kendrapada: 8

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 130

17. Malkangiri: 1

18. Mayurbhanj: 12

19. Nayagarh: 6

20. Puri: 15

21. Sambalpur: 17

22. Sundargarh: 11

23. State Pool: 27