52nd IFFI: Dream Girl Hema Malini Conferred With Indian Film Personality Of The Year Award

Panaji: Be it Basanti, Seeta aur Geeta or Dream Girl, Hema Malini has immortalized every character she has played on the big screen, etching herself and the characters she portrayed in the hearts of the audience forever.

In recognition of her quintessential contribution to the world of cinema, the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India, Goa has conferred the two-time Member of Parliament and veteran actor, dancer, producer and director of Hindi cinema, with the Indian Personality of the Year Award, at the opening ceremony today, November 20, 2021.

For her exceptional contribution to Hindi cinema, Hema Malini is regarded as one of the most successful actors of the Indian film industry.

Receiving the award, the Dream Girl, said, “I am happy to receive the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award 2021.” Referring to the 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow competition, she said that IFFI is doing a great job as the competition will give recognition to young and talented film makers of the country through such a platform.

Complimenting the actor, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said the actor has enthralled generations of film lovers. “Everyone has seen Hema Malini on screen, but the way she plays the role of a Member of Parliament and the way she brings forth to Parliament the issues of her Constituency Mathura, everyone should learn from that.”

Hema Malini was born in Tamil Nadu and she made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam. She entered the Hindi cinema with a bang as the lead actress of Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968. After that, there was no looking back and she acted in over 150 films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte pe Satta and Baghban, among many others.

A doyen of Hindi Cinema, Hema Malini was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2000. She has also served as the Chairperson of the National Film Development Corporation.

Ms. Malini, also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, received the Sopori Academy of Music & Performing Arts (SaMaPa) Vitasta award in 2006 for her service to Indian dance. In the 2014 General Election to Lok Sabha, Ms. Malini was elected as the Member of Lok Sabha from Mathura constituency.

Renowned lyricist and Chairperson of Central Board of Film Corporation Shri Prasoon Joshi, the other recipient of the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award this year, was also present at the opening ceremony. Shri Joshi will receive the award on the closing day of the festival.

Apart from being a lyricist, Shri Prasoon Joshi is also a poet, writer, screenwriter, communication specialist and marketer. He is currently the Chairperson, CBFC and Chairman, Asia and CEO of McCann World Group India. Mr. Joshi has received the National Film Award twice for Best Lyrics. In the year 2015, the Government of India awarded him Padma Shri for his contributions towards the field of Arts, Literature and Advertising. This year in IFFI, he has served as a member of the Grand Jury for the ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ competition.