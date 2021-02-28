COVID-19
State

52 More Patients Recuperate From COVID-19 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 52 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 11 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Sundargarh
  • 5 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Bargarh
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Cuttack
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Khordha
  • 3 from Mayurbhanj
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Puri

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,571, said the H & FW Dept.

