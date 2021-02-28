52 More Patients Recuperate From COVID-19 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 52 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

11 from Sambalpur

7 from Sundargarh

5 from Bolangir

4 from Bargarh

4 from Deogarh

3 from Cuttack

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Khordha

3 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Nuapada

2 from Baleswar

1 from Anugul

1 from Boudh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Puri

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,571, said the H & FW Dept.