52 More Patients Recuperate From COVID-19 In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Another 52 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 11 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Bolangir
- 4 from Bargarh
- 4 from Deogarh
- 3 from Cuttack
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Khordha
- 3 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Nuapada
- 2 from Baleswar
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Boudh
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Puri
With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,571, said the H & FW Dept.