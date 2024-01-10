512 Asst Profs, Asst Training Officers, Junior Assistants Join Higher Education & Skill Development Depts

Bhubaneswar: As many as 512 newly recruited Assistant Professors, Assistant Training Officers, and Junior Assistants today joined the State Government. While 158 Assistant Professors joined the Higher Education Department, 10 Assistant Professors, 194 Assistant Training Officers and 150 Junior Assistants joined the Skill Development & Technical Education Department.

An induction programme was organised at the Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan. Joining the programme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the recruits and thanked them for joining the noble profession of shaping and skilling our young minds.

Addressing the new professors of the Higher Education Department, the CM said, “You are not merely teachers; you are catalysts of change, contributing to the intellectual and social growth of our state. Together, let us build a legacy of knowledge and empowerment that transcends generations.”

He further said that Higher Education plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our state. The youth of Odisha are our greatest asset.

As we embark on this journey of enhancing higher education, he urged the professors to equip their students with appropriate academic knowledge along with critical thinking skills, creativity and a global perspective.

Saying that Higher Education has always been a major focus area of his government, he informed that in the last few years, close to 5 thousand Teaching and Non-teaching staff have been recruited.

The state Government has also decided to open Government Degree colleges in the arts stream in the 18 uncovered blocks of Odisha to ensure equity and promote higher education in all parts of the state, he informed.

It may be mentioned that in the last few years, record numbers of Teaching and Non-teaching staff (4941) have been recruited for both Government and Non-Government Aided Colleges. 556 Assistant Professors have been appointed in Govt. Degree Colleges, 332 Assistant Professors appointed in the Teacher Education Training Institute and 308 non-teaching staff have also been recruited. Furthermore, 3745 Lecturer in Non-Government Aided colleges have been recruited in the last few years.

Speaking to newly appointed persons of Skill Development & Technical Education, the CM said that along with higher education, the realm of skill has become predominantly significant for the future of our youth. His Government has embarked on a transformative journey towards a skilled and empowered Odisha, he added.

He further said that this recruitment underscores the commitment of my government under the 5T framework, towards nurturing skill development.

He underscored that this induction represents a significant stride towards realizing our vision for a technologically advanced and adaptive workforce.

Together, he said, we aim to elevate the “Skilled-in-Odisha” initiative to unprecedented heights.

Speaking on the occasion, Higher Education Minister Shri Atanu Sabyasachi said that higher education in the state spreading its wings with the application of the 5-T initiative. The State budget for higher education has reached Rs.4000 crore and the recruitment process has been expedited.

Skilling Development and Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Ghadai said that the skilled-in-Odisha initiative has strengthened the skill ecosystem. Skilled-in-Odisha and Make-in-Odisha are now in the buzz across the country, he added.

Three recruits – Assistant Professor Dr. Abhipsa Bal, Assistant Training Officer Pankajini Behera and Assistant Training Officer Sweety Das, shared their experiences and appreciated the 5T initiative for which the recruitment process has been fair, efficient and transparent.

Pankajini Behera telling her moving story said that she is a poor girl from Mayurbhanj who received training in Baripada ITI under Sudakhya Yojana. She was running a sewing shop (Tailoring). Then she attended a skill conclave where she came out in flying colours. Now she has been appointed as an Assistant Training Officer. She is very happy and thanked the Chief Minister for the skilling programme for girls like her.

Skill Development Principal Secretary Smt. Usha Padhi delivered the welcome address and Higher Education Commissioner-cum-Secretary Arabinda Agrawal proposed the vote of thanks.